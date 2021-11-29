Tagbilaran launches 3 vax sites, eyes jabs for 6,900 people for National Vaccination Days

18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Tagbilaran launches 3 vax sites, eyes jabs for 6,900 people for National Vaccination Days

The Tagbilaran City local government plans to vaccinate 6,900 individuals during the three-day National Vaccination Days which started Monday.

City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Ruben Culpa said they set up COVID-19 vaccination sites at the Island City Mall, Alturas Mall and BQ Mall.

According to Culpa, some 75 CHO employees were deployed to man the vaccination sites and they were augmented by a 25-strong volunteer team.

Other than the walk-in vaccination at the malls, the city LGU is also offering drive-thru vaccination for tricycle and public utility vehicle drivers at the City Hall grounds during the celebration of the Bonifacio Day on Tuesday.

For his part, Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap who personally inspected the ICM vaccination site, which drew hundreds of pending vaccine recipients, thanked the public for heeding the government’s call for hastened vaccination.

“Pasalamat ta na hing sanong ang mga taw—tulo ka sites ni—unya ubay-ubay ang niari so importante kaayo ni kay gusto nato maabot og 100 percent sa atoang target,” Yap said.

Yap added that Tagbilaran City has been ranked first in Central Visayas and fourth nationwide among LGUs outside Metro Manila in terms of vaccination rate.

He attributed the high vaccination rate to the city’s vaccine information campaign.

“Atoa gyung gihanyo sa mga taw magpabakuna ta, atong e-dispel ang mga bakak na mahimo kang zombie kung magpabakuna ka, atong gipakita didto na kita mismo bakunado ta,” said Yap.

The national government earlier targeted to vaccinate 15 million Filipinos during the three-day vaccination drive while Provincial Health Office chief Dr. Yul Lopez said they were told to inoculate at least 237,000 individuals in the province.

However, the national government on Saturday has lowered its target output to just administering nine million jabs nationwide during the three-day campaign. (R. Tutas)

