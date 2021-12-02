Chatto reminds Bohol barangays to maintain health safety protocols

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

First District Representative Edgar Chatto reminded barangays to monitor the observance of minimum health standards and to urge constituents to get vaccinated as the Christmas season nears.

He said restrictions have eased as vaccination efforts have been strengthened along with compliance to health protocols but vigilance must continue in the response to the pandemic.

In the letter addressed to barangays, to be read at assemblies even at the purok level, Chatto also reported important developments in the district, anchored on programs in health, education, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and information technology, in support to the Provincial Government development agenda under Gov. Art Yap and Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from livelihood and job-creating programs at the city, municipal and barangay levels, he enumerated projects such as the construction of the Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex, both in Tagbilaran City and Cortes, implemented by the Department of Health (DOH). Expansion at the Tagbilaran Campus is almost complete while construction of phase 1 of the Cortes Campus is ongoing.

Complementing this is the expansion of Bohol Island State University with the opening of a College of Medicine next year.

This year, in collaboration with the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) headed by Atty. Teofilo Pilando, and the Provincial Government, national licensure examinations were conducted in the province; the Licensure Examination for Teachers last September, Criminology in December, and other professional/board examinations next year.

Chatto also reported the rehabilitated and restored the Our Lady of Light Parish in Loon, officially turned over by the National Museum to the Diocese of Tagbilaran, and the upcoming turnover of the rehabilitated and restored Holy Cross Parish Church in Maribojoc.

In Congress, Chatto-authored Republic Act 11573 was enacted, which improves the confirmation process for Imperfect Land Titles. This important law removed the deadline for free patent and confirmation of imperfect titles which would have ended on December 31, 2020. It also simplified the confirmation process and requirements for land titling.

Last February, Chatto filed House Bill 8767 to establish a regular Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Consular Office in Tagbilaran City, now deliberated in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, with other laws he pushed also under deliberations in Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

As chair of the Committee on Climate Change, Chatto has been clear in pushing for the mainstreaming of climate change policies from the national to local levels. He also urged barangays to take part in solutions through their Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan as well as their Ecological Solid Waste Management Plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next year, the Mandanas-Garcia Ruling will be implemented and Chatto reiterates that while this increases local fiscal capacity, this also adds responsibilities to ensure better service delivery.

“There is no problem, no crisis, no injustice that we cannot solve with our collective action,” Chatto concluded, as he hoped Boholanos remain true to the vision for the province and work towards its achievement.

Hide original message

ADVERTISEMENT

His office continues to partner with national agencies in the implementation of social service programs such as assistance for livelihood, skills development, assistance for individuals in crisis situations, and assistance to OFWs.

Although barangay assemblies were not made mandatory, Chatto had learned that barangays are holding assemblies with strict compliance to protocols and saw fit to deliver a report on salient activities in the district this year.