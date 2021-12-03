Boholana dies after found unresponsive at Las Vegas hotel; son suspects foul play

Basilisa Smith

A Boholana was found unresponsive inside a room of a hotel where she worked in Las Vegas, Nevada and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Las Vegas-based 8 News Now initially reported that Basilisa Smith, 61, “was having a medical issue,” but new reports indicated that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) obtained information that prompted them to reexamine the incident as a possible homicide.

Smith has been identified as a native of Nueva Vida Norte in Carmen, Bohol.

Based on the initial report from Las Vegas authorities, the LVMPD was notified that Smith, a housekeeper at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, was found unresponsive inside a room of the establishment at around 10:00 a.m. (Manila time) on Monday.

She was rushed to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

In exclusive interview, Smith’s son Lemuel Tagget confirmed his mother’s death to the Chronicle.

According to Tagget, there were wounds which appeared to be scratches on Smith’s face and bruises in her neck.

“Nakikita ko personally…sa pagsubay namo sa hospital kay gitawagan man mi sa iyahang gi trabahuan na ‘imong mama nadisgrasya.’ Pumunta kami sa hospital doon na kami nagkita tapos sabi ng doctor namatay na,” said Tagget.

Tagget suspected foul play behind Smith’s as he denied that his mother had a health condition.

“Ambot ngano namatay na wa may sakit akong mama…baskog pa pero naa puy mga gamot,” he said.

Tagget added that Smith’s gold earring, a handheld radio and mobile phone were also missing.

“Usa ra ka aryos ang nauli sa police pag adto namo sa hospital ug kadtong ijahang pagkaon, ug ijahang bag pud,” he said.

Meanwhile, an updated report from 8 News Now indicated that the LVMPD has found and interviewed a person who they were earlier seeking as a possible person of interest.

Person of interest

Authorities however have yet to identify the person but Las Vegas media released a footage of the man who was spotted walking around the gambling mecca’s strip.

According to Tagget, Smith has been working at Bally’s since 1987.

Her remains will be cremated in Las Vegas and will no longer be taken to Bohol. (A. Doydora)