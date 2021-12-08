Suspect hurt in alleged shootout with cops in Corella

A 32-year-old man was injured in an alleged shootout with police officers in Barangay Canangcaan, Corella on Tuesday night.

Master Sgt. Vicente Garcia of the Corella Police Station said police officers figured in a brief gunfight with two men who were reported by concerned citizens to have been brandishing their firearms outside their apartment in Barangay Canangcaan, Corella.

According to Garcia, the two men identified as Ryan Superalis, 32, and Jonathan Repardo, 34, immediately fired at the police officers dispatched to look into the citizen complaint.

“Mao to mi responde atong mga kaubanan didto kay nagbuto lagi pud na sila unya pag adto ditto, pag abot sa mga pulis nanagan sila sa sud unya gipabuthan dayon ang mga pulis,” said Garcia.

Garcia added that the suspects decided to surrender after Superalis sustained a gunshot wound in his leg and both were cornered inside a room.

“Dili man ta mo surrender ni pero ang usa sa mga suspek matud pa nila na mi hanyo sa iyang kauban na mo surrender nalang…na trap na sila sa sud. Pag undang nila og buto gi negotiate sa mga police na, mao dugay-dugayng negotiate nigawas sila [suspects] ilang giitsa ilang armas,” said Garcia.

The police then seized from both men a .45 caliber pistol, a KG9 machine pistol and ammunition.

Authorities also found in their possession packets of suspected shabu.

Following the gunfight, Superalis was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury but was discharged on the same day.

According to Garcia, Superalis and Repardo were allegedly dealing shabu in their hometown of Sagbayan.

Neighbors of the suspects also allegedly witnessed motorcycle-riding individuals frequenting their apartment at night prompting police to suspect that both were also dealing in Corella.

“Diri sa Corella wa pa ni ma monitor pero storya sa mga silingan, naa kunoy mga motor magsige og anha magabii,” said Garcia.

Both men were placed under the custody of the Corella Police Station pending the filing of charges against them. (R. Tutas)