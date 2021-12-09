Pastor dies after motorcycle rammed by 10-wheeler truck in Tubigon

Pastor dies after motorcycle rammed by 10-wheeler truck in Tubigon

A 53-year-old pastor died after his motorcycle was accidentally rammed from behind by a 10-wheeler truck along a national road in Tubigon town at past 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ruben Jusol, a resident of Calape town, was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Tubigon police chief Major Robert Lucernas.

Jusol was travelling to Calape when the truck, which was trailing behind him suddenly hit him from behind.

Lucernas said the truck’s driver, identified as Pedro Fudulig, 58, was noted to have been “unwell” as he lost control of the vehicle.

“Nakita nato na luya gyud siya [Fudulig], galain jud kuno iyang lawas…Mura’g sa tan-aw namo wala siya sa condition, luya siya mura’g taas og blood pressure,” said Lucernas.

The police chief added that others on board the truck also noted that Fudulig was already travelling at high speed even prior to the incident.

“Nahibong sila ngano ngadto ang drinivan, dili man kuno ngadto siya mo drive. Kadto ra kunong higayuna, gikuyawan gud sila,” said Lucernas.

According to the police chief, Fudulig remained detained at the Tubigon Police Station.

He was set to be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide on Thursday.

However, authorities were still awaiting a possible settlement between the victim’s family and Fudulig. (A. Doydora)

