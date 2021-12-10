Man, 22, dies in motorcycle-pickup truck collision in Catigbian

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Man, 22, dies in motorcycle-pickup truck collision in Catigbian

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 22-year-old man died while his 15-year-old passenger was injured after their motorcycle was accidentally hit by a pickup truck driven by a retired Philippine Air Force colonel along a barangay road in Catigbian on Wednesday morning.

Senior Master Sgt. Ruel Duetes of the Catigbian Police Station said James Morales, the motorcycle’s driver, was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the health facility.  

Meanwhile, Morales’ passenger sustained minor injuries while the pickup truck’s driver, retired PAF colonel Cesar Pamaong, 78, was unharmed.

According to Duetes, Morales was travelling downhill and was about to cross an intersection when he was hit by Pamaong’s Mitsubishi Strada.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Duetes explained that Pamaong had crossed the intersection first but Morales tried to avoid the pickup truck by cutting off the vehicle which led to the collision.

“Nakauna og sud sa intersection ang Strada pero ang impact nahog og ang motor maoy nadasamagan kay mi aksyon man siyag wave aron di siya maigo,” said Duetes.

The police officer added that Morales was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a large rock.

“Pagkaigo sa motor, lupad tong ga backride tapos ang driver og ang motor hing banda sa bato daplin sa kalsada,” said Duetes.

Morales who was not wearing a helmet and had no driver’s license during the incident was believed to have sustained internal head hemorrhage.

According to Duetes, Pamaong was initially detained at the Catigbian Police Station but was released after he reached an amicable settlement with Morales’ family. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Woman dies in bike accident in Albur

A 35-year-old woman died after her mountain bike crashed along a downhill barangay road in Alburquerque town on Sunday afternoon.…

Trinidad priest dies after hit by motorcycle driven by minor in Alicia

A 58-year-old priest died after he was hit by motorcycle which was driven by a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly…

2 dead,1 hurt in Inabanga electrocution incident

Two men died while another was injured in an electrocution incident in Inabanga that led to a thirty-minute power outage…

71-year-old man killed, teen injured in two-motorcycle collision in Loon

A 71-year-old man died while a teenager was injured in a two-motorcycle collision along a national road in Loon town…

40-year-old man dies in electrocution that caused power outage in Trinidad

A 40-year-old man died in an electrocution incident which led to municipality-wide power outage in Trinidad town. Master Sgt. Roel…

Van driver hurt in Dauis road mishap

A man landed in the hospital after the tourist van he was driving slammed into a barrier in the middle…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply