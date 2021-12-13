Man, 68, found dead in Abatan River in Cortes

Photo: via Dondon Racho

A 68-year-old man was found dead in river in Cortes town on Monday morning, a day after he was reported missing by his family in Balilihan town.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Renoblas of the Balilihan Police Station, the lifeless body of Alejandro Ukay was found in the Abatan River in Rosario Cortes, some four kilometers from where he was last spotted in Balilihan.

Ukay’s remains were discovered by residents living in the riverside village at aound 9 a.m.

Renoblas said Ukay was last seen by his family leaving his house in Barangay Dorol, Balilihan at past 5 p.m. on Sunday to tether his carabao.

Ukay was no longer able to go home that day prompting his family to report him missing at the Balilihan Police Station which in turn launched a search and rescue operation at from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the same day.

“Wala na ni kauli sa ilang balay unya na missing samtang kusog og uwan. Unya didto man gud ni last nakit-an duol sa suba aning Dorol…mura’g namalhin og kabaw mao to nahadlok ag tagtungod kay wa na man gyud kauli,” said Renoblas.

There were no indications of foul play behind Ukay’s death.

Investigators believed that Ukay was trying to cross the river when he got flushed away by the river.

“Posibli na naanod kay kusog man kaayo ang sug sa suba gahapon kay ga uwan man og kusog diri gahapon unya mo saka man ang tubig ana,” said Renoblas.

Ukay’s remains have been transported from Cortes to his family in Balilihan. (A. Doydora)