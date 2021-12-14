Bohol prepares for 2nd ‘Bayanihan Bakunahan’; eyes vaccination of 129,000 in 3 days

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has started preparations for the second round of the national government’s “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” vaccination drive.

According to BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, the three-day vaccination campaign will be held from December 15 to 17.

“Kaganina mao pag human sa among coordination meeting with all the municipal heal health officers ug nurses inubanan sa atong provincial vaccination operations team ug atong coordinator na paglatid sa mga pamaagi aron mahimong malampuson na usab ang atong COVID three-day special vaccination,” said Lopez during his daily online press briefer on Monday.

The national government set the goal for Bohol to vaccinate 43,000 individuals daily during the three-day program or 129,000 in total.

Lopez, who is also the Provincial Health Office’s chief, expressed optimism that the province’s vaccination teams will be able to hit the target.

“Atong paningkamutan na atong makab-ot ang maong target kay ato namang nasuwayan ang kakayahan sa atong mga vaccinating teams sa tibuol Bohol,” Lopez said.

According to the health official, Bohol ranked first in Central Visayas in terms of accomplishment in the previous national vaccination days held from November 29 to December 1.

He said that Bohol vaccinated 129,691 individuals or 46.5 percent of the target number of jab recipients set by the national government during the last Bayanihan Bakuhahan.

“That is, by percentage, the number one in Region VII,” Lopez said. “Ang ubang mga lalawigan minus pa sa 45 porsyento unya ang uban naa ra sa 20 to 30 percent ang accomplishment,” said Lopez. (A. Doydora)

