Region’s 6th most wanted nabbed for 30 counts of rape in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Region’s 6th most wanted nabbed for 30 counts of rape in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The sixth most wanted person in Central Visayas who is facing 30 counts of rape has been arrested by police in Tagbilaran City.

According to Corporal Niselle Penales of the Tagbilaran police Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk, operatives of the station apprehended on Wednesday morning Pedro Salarda, 46, at his home.

The police collared Salarda by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Leo Moises Lison, executive presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City.

Salada has been accused repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions in a span of over a year.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Penales refused to provide further information regarding the alleged rape incident.

Meanwhile, Salarda remained detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail while authorities await the issuance of a commitment order against him.

He will remain detained pending the resolution of his case as rape is a non-bailable offense. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

SC junks ex-Bohol congressman’s suit vs. COA on purchase of fertilizers

MANILA – The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed a petition filed by a former Bohol lawmaker questioning the findings of the…

2 dead, 4 hurt as cop allegedly rammed car into pedestrians, vehicles in Tagbilaran

A police officer was arrested Sunday night after allegedly ramming his car into pedestrians and other vehicles along a busy…

‘High-value’ woman yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 53-year-old woman deemed a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by intelligence officers of the…

Pastor dies after motorcycle rammed by 10-wheeler truck in Tubigon

A 53-year-old pastor died after his motorcycle was accidentally rammed from behind by a 10-wheeler truck along a national road…

Vice mayor, 2 barangay execs released after arrested for illegal cockfighting in Bien Unido

A vice mayor, barangay captain and barangay councilor have been released from jail after they were arrested during a police…

Suspect hurt in alleged shootout with cops in Corella

A 32-year-old man was injured in an alleged shootout with police officers in Barangay Canangcaan, Corella on Tuesday night. Master…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply