Sara sends disaster responders, relief goods to Bohol

December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021

DAVAO CITY – The city government here has sent over a hundred disaster responders to conduct relief and rescue operations in Bohol province, which was badly hit by Typhoon Odette last Thursday.

A Facebook post of the City Government of Davao showed Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Sunday leading the send-off ceremony for the delegation comprising 106 Dabawenyos.

The team headed to the municipality of Ubay in Bohol is composed of rescue and medical teams from the City Health Office, Davao City Central 911’s Emergency Medical Services, Urban Search and Rescue, Fire Auxiliary Services, Southern Philippines Medical Center doctors, and social workers from the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

“Doctors, social workers, and rescue personnel responded to a call from the Bohol officials asking for more people to respond to the victims of Typhoon Odette,” Duterte said in the social media post.

She added that the team brought rice, water, food packs, and other supplies to the typhoon-affected residents not only of Bohol but also of Cebu province.

“This is about 55 tons. There is no more enough space for the plane, so the other supplies will be transported to Cebu through trucks,” Duterte noted.

“I hope this will somehow alleviate the hardship you are going through now. Let us all still be careful. Let’s love the Philippines,” she said. (PNA)

