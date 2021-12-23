Around 50 vessels in western Bohol ran aground due to ‘Odette’: PCG

Around 50 vessels and small boats in the western region of Bohol ran aground when Typhoon Odette swept through the province last week, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said Thursday.

According to Ensign Edzel Gonzaga, commander of PCG Western Bohol, the storm-hit vessels which included barges, cargo ships, and tugboats ran aground mostly in islets near Getafe, the designated west anchorage area.

“Usually pinakadaghan sa Getafe area kay diha man sila nag take shelter last time unya mao to nasangad sila tungod sa kakasog sa hangin nangatulak sila padung sa isla,” said Gonzaga.

Gonzaga added that there was only one ship crew member death reported due to the typhoon.

He said that the captain of Lite Ferry 10 was found dead in a mangrove forest near the Calape-Loon boundary on Saturday, two days after the storm hit.

“Wa pa mi kahibaw unsa gyuy nahitabo kay na-missing ni siya time sa bagyo. After two days, diha na siya nakit-an,” said Gonzaga.

Lite Ferry 10 was also noted to have tilted to its side while in anchorage in waters off Loon town.

Gonzaga said numerous fishing boats were also damaged by the storm but they have yet to get the exact figure of those affected.

“Daghan kaayong mga sira na pumpboat as of now, nag continue pa ang among monitoring og pila gyud ang mga nasira kay daghan-daghan gyud kadalasan sa mga island barangays,” said Gonzaga.

According to the PCG official, there were no reported oil spills after the storm barreled through the province.

PCG Western Bohol’s area of responsibility starts from Panglao all the way to Getafe in the north and Dimiao in the south.

Meanwhile, PCG Eastern Bohol could not be reached as of press time on Thursday amid the ongoing repairs of damaged communications lines in the province. (R. Tutas)