Around 50 vessels in western Bohol ran aground due to ‘Odette’: PCG

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Around 50 vessels in western Bohol ran aground due to ‘Odette’: PCG

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Around 50 vessels and small boats in the western region of Bohol ran aground when Typhoon Odette swept through the province last week, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said Thursday.

According to Ensign Edzel Gonzaga, commander of PCG Western Bohol, the storm-hit vessels which included barges, cargo ships, and tugboats ran aground mostly in islets near Getafe, the designated west anchorage area.

“Usually pinakadaghan sa Getafe area kay diha man sila nag take shelter last time unya mao to nasangad sila tungod sa kakasog sa hangin nangatulak sila padung sa isla,” said Gonzaga.

Gonzaga added that there was only one ship crew member death reported due to the typhoon.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He said that the captain of Lite Ferry 10 was found dead in a mangrove forest near the Calape-Loon boundary on Saturday, two days after the storm hit.

“Wa pa mi kahibaw unsa gyuy nahitabo kay na-missing ni siya time sa bagyo. After two days, diha na siya nakit-an,” said Gonzaga.

Lite Ferry 10 was also noted to have tilted to its side while in anchorage in waters off Loon town.

Gonzaga said numerous fishing boats were also damaged by the storm but they have yet to get the exact figure of those affected.

“Daghan kaayong mga sira na pumpboat as of now, nag continue pa ang among monitoring og pila gyud ang mga nasira kay daghan-daghan gyud kadalasan sa mga island barangays,” said Gonzaga.

According to the PCG official, there were no reported oil spills after the storm barreled through the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

PCG Western Bohol’s area of responsibility starts from Panglao all the way to Getafe in the north and Dimiao in the south.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, PCG Eastern Bohol could not be reached as of press time on Thursday amid the ongoing repairs of damaged communications lines in the province. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol Diesel Power Plant panel box catches fire

A panel box of the Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP), which was supposed to be activated to provide a slight…

Sara sends disaster responders, relief goods to Bohol

DAVAO CITY – The city government here has sent over a hundred disaster responders to conduct relief and rescue operations in…

Man who slept in middle of Bilar highway dies after run over by motorcycle

A man who slept in the middle of a national highway in Bilar town died after he was run over…

Man, 68, found dead in Abatan River in Cortes

A 68-year-old man was found dead in river in Cortes town on Monday morning, a day after he was reported…

Man, 22, dies in motorcycle-pickup truck collision in Catigbian

A 22-year-old man died while his 15-year-old passenger was injured after their motorcycle was accidentally hit by a pickup truck…

Woman dies in bike accident in Albur

A 35-year-old woman died after her mountain bike crashed along a downhill barangay road in Alburquerque town on Sunday afternoon.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply