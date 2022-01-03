Man held for traffic violation in Baclayon ends up in jail for drug possession

A construction worker who accidentally hit a pedestrian with his motorcycle in Baclayon town ended up in jail after police allegedly found shabu in his possession.

In a report, police said that suspect Dennis Naalam had with him a sachet of shabu leading to his immediate arrest.

A team deployed to investigate the traffic incident allegedly saw suspect Dennis Naalam, 27, throw an object as they approached.

Police then examined the object and found that it was suspected shabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naalam was detained at the Baclayon Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian who was hit by Naalam’s motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was in stable condition. (wm)