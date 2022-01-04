Fire guts house in Panglao, leaves P632k worth damages

A fire which was allegedly ignited accidentally by children playing with a lighter gutted a house in Barangay Danao, Panglao town, authorities said.

FO2 William Sala of the Panglao Fire Station, in an interview over station dyRD on Tuesday morning, said no one was injured during the incident but the blaze left P632,000 worth of damages.

Initial investigation indicated that the fire started when children accidentally set fire to a room inside the house owned by one Jimmy Dominguez at past 11 a.m.

“Sa amoang initial findings, dunay unattended na mga bata gaduwa-duwa og lighter,” said Dominguez.

The fire started at the second floor then it spread to other parts of the house.  

“Ang first floor concrete, ang second floor light materials. Sa second floor ang origin sa sunog, duha ka kwarto unya didto sa usa didto ga duwa,” said Sala.

He added that the children and other residents of the house including Dominguez were able to evacuate before the fire engulfed the house.

Fire authorities were able to put out the flames before it could spread to other houses near Dominguez’ home. (RT)

