LTFRB reminds PUVs in Bohol to observe 70% seating capacity

The Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reminded the riding public in Bohol to continue observing social distancing in public utility vehicles (PUV) as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country restarted its uptrend.

Buses, jeeps and other mass transport vehicles are still prohibited from taking in passengers at full capacity, said LTFRB 7 assistant director Rey Elnar who observed that basic health safety protocols appeared to have been neglected as residents in the region reel from the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

“Mura’g na nabag-uhan sila kay mura’g ni aksyon og mubo ang kaso pero karon human sa new year, mura’g nitaas na pud,” said Elnar.

According to Elnar, PUVs are still required to only fill up their vehicles at 70 percent of its capacity.

“Dunay nagpagawas og memo ang Department of Transportation na strict implementation gyud ta sa atong seating capacity kay mura’g ni taas na pud ang cases,” he said.

Elnar noted that in Bohol, which does not have an LTFRB office, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is mandated to conduct monitoring operations and enforce the seating limit.

Earlier, commuters in the province raised complaints against higher PUV fare which was supposed to have been allowed due to health safety protocols that limited the seating capacity of public utility vehicles (PUV).

However, the more expensive fare remained despite some PUVS already taking in passengers at full capacity. (AD)

