Lower Covid-19 infection rate in Central Visayas after holidays, typhoon

CEBU CITY – The first four days of the year has seen a lower coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection rate despite the easing of restrictions in the localities of Central Visayas and the lesser adherence to health protocols due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The Tuesday bulletin of the Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) or Central Visayas showed there are only 38 new Covid-19 cases in the region.

The DOH-7 listed only seven new cases on new year’s day, but the region-wide flat infection rate registered after October of 2021 has been maintained.

The data showed that the gains in the fight against coronavirus have been sustained despite the observed Christmas gatherings and opening of commercial establishments, the frenzy brought by the typhoon, as well as the new year rush despite the absence of power and scarcity of water and internet connection.

Of the 38 new cases, there were 22 in Cebu City; seven in Cebu province; three each in Mandaue City and Dumaguete; two in Bohol, and one in Lapu-Lapu City. Siquijor logged zero new cases of Covid-19

The region has a total of 554 active cases, 39 percent of them from Negros Oriental, 31 percent from Cebu province, and 22 percent from Cebu City.

Meanwhile, there were 14 recoveries reported in the region, 10 of them from Lapu-Lapu City and four from Bohol.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said in a presser the increase in coronavirus cases could not be attributed right away to the presence of the Omicron variant.

However, she urged the people to be more cautious and practice the mandated health protocols.

Loreche said the best defenses against Omicron are the same as what the people have been doing against the original Covid-19, that is maintaining safe physical distance from other people, properly wearing a face mask, and sanitizing or washing hands regularly.

“Despite the calamity, the local government units reopened vaccination sites. Get your vaccine jabs now. And with Omicron, get your booster shots,” she said. (PNA)