Philippine Gift of Life launches relief ops in typhoon-stricken Bohol

Topic |  
January 10, 2022
January 10, 2022

Philippine Gift of Life launches relief ops in typhoon-stricken Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Mara Ruiz

The Philippine Gift of Life, Inc., (PGFI) which has suspended its surgical and medical missions due to pandemic restrictions, has focused its resources from partners to extending aid to victims of Typhoon “Odette” which pummeled Bohol in mid-December, leaving over a hundred dead and tens of thousands homeless.

PGFI president Fancy Baluyot, in an interview over station dyRD on Monday, said they launched relief operations in Loon, Calape, Tubigon, Getafe, San Miguel, Talibon, Inabanga and Ubay.

They distributed rice, canned goods, noodles and other items to typhoon-stricken families.

The PGFI pooled donations from various individuals and organizations including the Home Reach Foundation and Rotary clubs, among others.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We are very happy for the active participation of the different associations—mga doctors, lawyers, they’re helping us,” said Baluyot.  

The PGFI also distributed in Ubay 20 units of water purifier from the PGH (Philippine General Hospital) Physicians Association.

Baluyot said each purifier is good for 30 families and can last up to five years.

Meanwhile, the group was also set to to distribute waterproof canvas in far-flung island villages in President Carlos P. Garcia town.

Baluyot said they accept all kinds of donations including clothes as she called on the public to donate or volunteer as part of the relief operations team.

“Bisag unsa pwede ihatag pero kana pung usable intawn pud. Bisag dili ka afford, you can also volunteer in the distribution of relief supplies,” Baluyot said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The PGFI is a non-profit humanitarian and health institution.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

It had been organizing free surgical missions and medical outreach programs for underprivileged Filipino patients, but had to suspend operations due to the pandemic.

Baluyot said they have asked permission from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force but the latter has noted that such activities were still not permitted. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Former BMS prexy favors COVID-19 testing for Bohol entry amid virus resurgence in PH

Former Bohol Medical Society (BMS) president Dr. Jefferson Ong has expressed support for calls to reimpose the requirement of COVID-19…

Lower Covid-19 infection rate in Central Visayas after holidays, typhoon

CEBU CITY – The first four days of the year has seen a lower coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection rate despite…

LTFRB reminds PUVs in Bohol to observe 70% seating capacity

The Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reminded the riding public in Bohol to continue observing social distancing…

COVID-19 vaccinations continue in typhoon-ravaged Bohol

COVID-19 vaccination operations have resumed in various parts of Bohol and were being carried out even in evacuations centers as…

Bohol prepares for 2nd ‘Bayanihan Bakunahan’; eyes vaccination of 129,000 in 3 days

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has started preparations for the second round of the national government’s “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” vaccination…

Chatto reminds Bohol barangays to maintain health safety protocols

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.  First District Representative Edgar Chatto reminded…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply