Philippine Gift of Life launches relief ops in typhoon-stricken Bohol

Photo: via Mara Ruiz

The Philippine Gift of Life, Inc., (PGFI) which has suspended its surgical and medical missions due to pandemic restrictions, has focused its resources from partners to extending aid to victims of Typhoon “Odette” which pummeled Bohol in mid-December, leaving over a hundred dead and tens of thousands homeless.

PGFI president Fancy Baluyot, in an interview over station dyRD on Monday, said they launched relief operations in Loon, Calape, Tubigon, Getafe, San Miguel, Talibon, Inabanga and Ubay.

They distributed rice, canned goods, noodles and other items to typhoon-stricken families.

The PGFI pooled donations from various individuals and organizations including the Home Reach Foundation and Rotary clubs, among others.

“We are very happy for the active participation of the different associations—mga doctors, lawyers, they’re helping us,” said Baluyot.

The PGFI also distributed in Ubay 20 units of water purifier from the PGH (Philippine General Hospital) Physicians Association.

Baluyot said each purifier is good for 30 families and can last up to five years.

Meanwhile, the group was also set to to distribute waterproof canvas in far-flung island villages in President Carlos P. Garcia town.

Baluyot said they accept all kinds of donations including clothes as she called on the public to donate or volunteer as part of the relief operations team.

“Bisag unsa pwede ihatag pero kana pung usable intawn pud. Bisag dili ka afford, you can also volunteer in the distribution of relief supplies,” Baluyot said.

The PGFI is a non-profit humanitarian and health institution.

It had been organizing free surgical missions and medical outreach programs for underprivileged Filipino patients, but had to suspend operations due to the pandemic.

Baluyot said they have asked permission from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force but the latter has noted that such activities were still not permitted. (RT)