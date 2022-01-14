Doctor falls asleep while driving, crashes in Balilihan

A multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) driven by a doctor fell of a ravine along a provincial road in Balilihan town on Thursday morning.

Doctor Adrian Pancho of Tagbilaran City told police that he fell asleep while driving causing the wayward vehicle to cross to the opposite lane and fall into the ravine.

According to Renoblas, Pancho was headed towards Tagbilaran City when he lost control of his Toyota Tamaraw FX along curved road in Barangay Magsija at around 9 a.m.

“Nakatagpilaw gamay unya na lose control mao tong didto nahagbong adtong bung-aw na dapit,” said Senior Master Sgt. Renobalas of the Balilihan Police Station.

Renoblas noted that Pancho did not suffer from any major injury but was still advised to undergo checkup.

“Wala may injury, pero gi ingnan gihapon na magpacheckup para ma sure og tan-aw iyang lawas pero wala ra man puy gibati,” said Renoblas.

As of Thursday afternoon, the vehicle has yet to be pulled out from the crash site. (AD)