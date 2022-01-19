Bohol LGUs open listing for COVID vaccination of kids 5-11 years old

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Bohol LGUs open listing for COVID vaccination of kids 5-11 years old

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Local government units (LGU) in Bohol have been given the green light to open their pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.

“Gipasugod na ta og master list sa mga bata na 5 to 11 years kay qualified na pud sila na bakunahan,” Provincial Health Office chief Dr. Yul Lopez said in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday.

According to Lopez, listing for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination of the said age group is now open through the rural health units.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only allowed the administration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old, the youngest age group approved to receive the shots in the country.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lopez, who is also the spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, called on the public to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 which would lessen the chances of hospitalization if infected with the virus.

Lopez said that “53 percent” of Bohol’s entire population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of May 2020, Bohol has a population of 1.4 million. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Neglect of health protocols amid post-typhoon panic buying fueled COVID-19 surge in Tagbilaran

Disregard of health safety protocols particularly amid the panic in the wake of Typhoon “Odette” that led throngs of people…

Hospital exec says Omicron ‘possibly’ in Bohol already

A hospital official on Monday said that the more contagious Omicron variant could be fueling the new surge of COVID-19…

Philippine Gift of Life launches relief ops in typhoon-stricken Bohol

The Philippine Gift of Life, Inc., (PGFI) which has suspended its surgical and medical missions due to pandemic restrictions, has…

Former BMS prexy favors COVID-19 testing for Bohol entry amid virus resurgence in PH

Former Bohol Medical Society (BMS) president Dr. Jefferson Ong has expressed support for calls to reimpose the requirement of COVID-19…

Lower Covid-19 infection rate in Central Visayas after holidays, typhoon

CEBU CITY – The first four days of the year has seen a lower coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection rate despite…

LTFRB reminds PUVs in Bohol to observe 70% seating capacity

The Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reminded the riding public in Bohol to continue observing social distancing…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply