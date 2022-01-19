Bohol LGUs open listing for COVID vaccination of kids 5-11 years old

Local government units (LGU) in Bohol have been given the green light to open their pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.

“Gipasugod na ta og master list sa mga bata na 5 to 11 years kay qualified na pud sila na bakunahan,” Provincial Health Office chief Dr. Yul Lopez said in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday.

According to Lopez, listing for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination of the said age group is now open through the rural health units.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only allowed the administration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old, the youngest age group approved to receive the shots in the country.

Lopez, who is also the spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, called on the public to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 which would lessen the chances of hospitalization if infected with the virus.

Lopez said that “53 percent” of Bohol’s entire population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of May 2020, Bohol has a population of 1.4 million. (RT)