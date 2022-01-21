3 boys escape as fire burns house while they slept in Tubigon

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

3 boys escape as fire burns house while they slept in Tubigon

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Three brothers escaped from a fire which erupted inside their home in Tubigon town and also razed their neighbor’s house while they were sleeping in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to FO2 Arnel Lofranco of the Tubigon Fire Station, the boys—aged three, five and 10—were home alone when the fire started to engulf their rented bungalow house which was made of light materials.

“Ang nahibilin ra kining tulo kabuok bata, kaluoy sa Ginoo nakagawas ra sila. Ang gamay’ng bata maoy nakapukaw sa mga maguwang niya na nakatog,” said Lofranco.

The boy’s father Vicente Rizaldo and his wife were attending a vigil at a wake in their neighbor’s house during the incident.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lofranco said they have yet to identify the cause of the fire which was believed to have started near the Rizaldos’ front door.

The fire also spread to a house rented by one Eduardo Sobiano but no one was injured.

According to Lofranco, the blaze started at around 2 a.m. and was declared fire out by the authorities, which deployed two fire trucks to the scene, at 2:30 a.m.

He added that the fire left P12,000 worth of property damages. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Doctor falls asleep while driving, crashes in Balilihan

A multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) driven by a doctor fell of a ravine along a provincial road in Balilihan town on…

Man dies in motorcycle-car collision in Alicia

A man died after his motorcycle was accidentally hit by a car along a national road in Alicia town on…

Fire guts house in Panglao, leaves P632k worth damages

A fire which was allegedly ignited accidentally by children playing with a lighter gutted a house in Barangay Danao, Panglao…

117 ‘Odette’-hit families evacuated as Loboc River water rose anew

Still reeling from the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, over 100 families in Loboc were evacuated on Sunday night after water…

Two teen sisters die in Cortes fire caused by generator explosion

Two teenage sisters died after their family’s two-story house was gutted by a fire which was believed to have started…

Bohol Diesel Power Plant panel box catches fire

A panel box of the Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP), which was supposed to be activated to provide a slight…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply