Nurse dies after jumping off building in Tagbilaran

A 36-year-old male nurse died after jumping off from the fourth floor of a building in front of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City on Thursday morning.

According to Senior Staff Sgt. Roberto Miclat of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, Lhyn Mar Ismael Ibadlit, a native of Banga, Aklan, fell to his death from the a rented room at the Uptown Lodge along M. Parras Street in Barangay Poblacion 2 at past 7 a.m.

Based on initial police investigation, Ibadlit checked in alone at the lodge on Wednesday.

He stayed at room 205 and had no reported visitors throughout his stay.

Miclat said that before jumping off the building, Ibadlit was still spotted by passersby as he stood on the lodge outside of his room.

A man driving a motorcycle who parked in front of the lodge was among the first to notice Ibadlit and was told by the latter to move away from the building.

“Diha toy motorista na padung mo parking, gipahawa niya and then without hesitation jumped to the street. Wa niya paparkinga kay mo ambak na siya,” said Miclat.

Miclat added that Ibadlit fell on a motorcycle parking in front of the lodge and sustained severe head injuries.

He was still rushed to the GCGMH across the street but was declared dead on arrival.

Suicide helpline

In 2019, local psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals banded together to establish Pagpakabuhi (Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi), a center in Baclayon which offers intervention to those with mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

Pagpakabuhi can be contacted through 09326664050 for Sun subscribers, 09214894582 and 09214876815 for Smart subscribers, and 09568249997 and 09266112776 for Globe subscribers.

According to Chronicle columnist and psychologist Kit Balane, family members should show support to those in distress or those showing signs of despair or depression.

Balane cited multiple reasons that could drive individuals to take their own lives including feelings of hopelessness and despair.

“Ang uban naa ni silay psychiatric illness. Ika duha, kining sense of hopelessness. Siguro naa siya’y gihambin na sakit…na para niya, kung ipadayon ni, lisod na g’yud kaayo. Di na niya maantos, so ang escape ra g’yud ang suicide,” Balane said.

However, Balane noted that there have been instances when people committed suicide without showing any signs of problems or possible causes for taking their own lives.

“Although mao niy uban reasons na ang taw maghikog, naa g’yuy ubang mga taw na wa ta mag-expect. Kana bang kamao sila mo-mask sa ilahang gi-bati na kalisod inside,” he said.

Balane admitted that addressing mental health issues could be costly in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the Mental Health Law, which would provide affordable and accessible mental health services for Filipinos, would be expedited.

“Ang lain rason pud, long-term relationship issues. Sa bana o asawa ba kaha, sa ginikanan or sa romantic relationship. Naa puy uban na involved na lain party, para pud makapanimaws,” he added. (A. Doydora)