52-year-old man shot dead inside home in Tagbilaran

A 52-year-old man was gunned down by a still unidentified assailant inside his home in Barangay Tiptip in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night, police said.

According to Senior Staff Sgt. Roberto Miclat of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, the fatality, Reynaldo Clarito, a native of Pasay City, died on the spot after sustaining five gunshot wounds in the head and various parts of the body.

Authorities believed that the gunman shot at Clarito from outside the house and through open slots of a jalousie window.

“For further investigation pa pero posibli na ang suspect nagpabuto diha sa may open na jalousie window,” said Miclat.

Two of Clarito’s companions who were with him inside the house during the attack fled after hearing five gunshots.

They returned a “few minutes” after and found an unresponsive Clarito sprawled on the floor.

“Pagbalik nila, nakita nila ang biktima na naa nay gunshot wounds,” Miclat said.

The duo then informed barangay authorities who in turn alerted the police and emergency responders.

However, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries when authorities arrived. He sustained a gunshot wound in the back of his head, two in the back of his torso and another in the shoulder.

He also had a lacerated wound in his chin which he may have sustained after falling down.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators led by Lt. Andres Garcia found five spent 9mm shells at the crime scene.

Authorities were still conducting investigations to determine the motive and suspect behind the gun attack. (A. Doydora)