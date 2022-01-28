Man killed in Inabanga shooting

Photo: via Jelito Aparicio

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by a lone gunman in a brazen gun attack carried out in front of several witnesses in Inabanga on Thursday night.

Senior Master Sgt. Ricky Remata of the Inabanga Police Station said that victim Jerome Fortich, 33, was talking with his friends outside a motorcycle repair shop when the assailant suddenly went near him and shot him multiple times.

“Diha ni siya sa may shop, nagstorya-storya sa iyang mga amigo unya kalit lang naay ni duol niya na wa mailhi. Unya mao na to ni diretso og pusil,” said Remata.

The still unidentified suspect immediately fled the area and boarded his motorcycle which he parked some 30 meters away from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Fortich sustained multiple gunshot wounds in various parts of his body.

He was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Remata added that they found four spent shells believed to have been fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

According to police, they were still conducting further investigations to identify the gunman and determine the motive behind the fatal shooting.

In 2016, Fortich was arrested for sale and possession of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation.

He was released after the case was dismissed due to a legal technicality. (A. Doydora)