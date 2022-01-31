Seaman yields P238,000 shabu in Baclayon drug bust

Topic |  
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Seaman yields P238,000 shabu in Baclayon drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police have allegedly seized P238,000 worth of shabu from a 54-year-old seaman during an anti-drug operation in Baclayon town.

In a report, police said they apprehended Marcelino Abing, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Baclayon, during a buy-bust operation near his residence.

Abing allegedly sold P20,000 worth of shabu to an undercover cop prompting operatives of the Bohol police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) to arrest him.

The PDEU officers then allegedly found in his possession six packs of shabu.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police said the seized drugs weighed 35 grams and were estimated to be worth P238,000, one of the biggest single-operation drug hauls in the province this year.

Abing has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

The PDEU will be filing criminal complaints against for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man killed in Inabanga shooting

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by a lone gunman in a brazen gun attack carried out in front of…

52-year-old man shot dead inside home in Tagbilaran

A 52-year-old man was gunned down by a still unidentified assailant inside his home in Barangay Tiptip in Tagbilaran City…

Drug offender nabbed anew in buy-bust op in Tagbilaran

A drug offender who was released through a plea bargaining agreement was again arrested for drug charges in Tagbilaran City…

Husband-wife ‘drug team’ yields P102,000 shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Police intelligence officers on Saturday seized shabu worth P102,000 from a married couple allegedly caught in the act of selling…

22-year-old ‘dealer’ falls in PDEA drug bust in Tagbilaran

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police operatives on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old alleged drug dealer during a buy-bust operation…

DTI: 12 Bohol stores to face charges for selling overpriced goods

The Department of Industry (DTI) will file charges against 12 business establishments allegedly found to be selling overpriced goods in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply