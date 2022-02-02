2 delivery vans fall prey to highway robbers in Catigbian, Balilihan

Two delivery vans fell prey to highway robbers in two incidents that transpired within a two-hour span in Balilihan and Catigbian on Monday.

Around P30,000 in cash and various personal items including cellphones were carted away by the still unidentified suspects in the twin robberies.

Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Renoblas of the Balilihan Police station said the two incidents may have been perpetrated by the same suspects.

“Mura’g same persons ra ning mga suspect kay based sa description sa motorcycle mura’g mao-mao ra man,” said Renoblas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have obtained the same description of the motorcycle used in the two robberies—a black and gold Raider 150.

The two suspects in both incidents were also noted to be wearing motorcycle helmets and bonnets to cover their faces.

According to Renoblas, two robbers held up three personnel of Asia Brewery along a provincial road in Barangay Boctol at 11 a.m.

The duo went near the victims, Joseph Canda, Melecio Bayotas, and Arnel Bisio while they parked their delivery van and were having lunch at a roadside variety store.

“Nikalit ra og tungha ag duha ka suspect na nagsakay anang Raider 150. Nideclare dayon og tulis, dihay armas nga possible caliber .45 pistol na gigamit sa pagtion,” said Renoblas.

The robbers got P7,000 cash and a cellphone then immediately fled towards Barangay Hanapol, Balilihan.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Staff Sgt. Vincent Ocon of the Catigbian Police Station, said two motorcycle-riding suspects held up two personnel of the Alturas Group of Companies while they were also having their lunch at the side of the road in Barangay Mantasida at around 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects stole over P21,000 in cash, said Ocon.

“Ang kadtong usa, ag driver, nakuha pud iyang pitaka, naay driver’s license ug cash money na P2,100, unja kadtong kadtongsa Alturas company mao toy P19,500,” said Ocon.

According to Renoblas, they were still conducting follow-up investigations on the incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they immediately alerted nearby police stations following the incident in a bid to intercept the robbers. (A. Doydora)