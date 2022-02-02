Tagbilaran City to accept walk-in vaccinations for children aged 5-11

The Tagbilaran City government will be accepting walk-ins for pediatric vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19, an official said.

According to City Health Officer Robin Culpa, parents or guardians only need to present documents to prove the child’s age and their identification cards.

“Basta lang naa silay documents na mag verify na kaning mga bataa nag-edad og 5 to 11, sama sa ilang birth certificate, school ID. Sa mga ginikinan or legal guardian na nag-edad og 18 pataas, ang ID pud nila or authorization letter gikan sa ginikanan,” said Culpa.

According to Culpa, they are ready to administer the vaccine doses for those aged 5 to 11.

He said the city designated the Bool Elementary School and Booy Covered Court as inoculation sites for the age group.  

However, the CHO has yet to determine when the inoculation of those in the age bracket will start.

Culpa said is still awaiting the arrival of Pfizer’s pediatric formulation of vaccine doses from the Department of Health (DOH).

Children in the age group would also be given a lesser dose of the vaccine.

“Ang ihatag ra pud nato nila is only .2 milliliters, kay kadtong mga gipanghatag nato sa nag-edad og 12 to 17, and 18 pataas is .3 [ml] man, so mas gamay-gamay ni siya og kadaghanon,” said Culpa. (RT)

