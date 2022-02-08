21-year-old man found dead at roadside waiting shed in Dagohoy town

24/7 HOTLINES FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: Globe – 09175101490, Smart – 09497955530, Sun – 09258300117 (TaRSIER 117) and 09171067789 / 09451648504 (Pagpakabuhi)

A 21-year-old man was found dead at a waiting shed in an apparent suicide in Dagohoy town.

Senior Staff Sgt. Gerry Pacansa of the Dagohoy Police Station said the man was found hanging with a rope tied to his neck at the shed located near a municipal road in Barangay Poblacion at dawn on Monday.

Pacansa said that Ryan Bongu came from a drinking session the night before he was found dead.

“Nakainom ni siya adtong niaging gabii unya gihatod sa iyang mga amigo, unya anha mani tigkatugan anan duyan mao na to nakit-an na siya pagkabuntag,” he added.

Based on the police’s probe, there were no indications of foul play behind Bongu’s death.

According to Pacansa, Bongu had previously threatened to commit suicide in multiple occasions.

“Sauna sige na kuno ni siya og attempt og suicide kining mag-away sila sa iyang igsuon, maguwang. Mo dagan kuno magda og pisi kay maghikog unya labina og makainom, maghisgot og hikog,” said Pacansa.

Suicide helpline

In 2019, local psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals banded together to establish Pagpakabuhi (Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi), a center in Baclayon which offers intervention to those with mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

Pagpakabuhi can be contacted through 09171067789 and 09451648504.

According to Chronicle columnist and psychologist Kit Balane, family members should show support to those in distress or those showing signs of despair or depression.

Balane cited multiple reasons that could drive individuals to take their own lives including feelings of hopelessness and despair.

“Ang uban naa ni silay psychiatric illness. Ika duha, kining sense of hopelessness. Siguro naa siya’y gihambin na sakit…na para niya, kung ipadayon ni, lisod na g’yud kaayo. Di na niya maantos, so ang escape ra g’yud ang suicide,” Balane said.

However, Balane noted that there have been instances when people committed suicide without showing any signs of problems or possible causes for taking their own lives.

“Although mao niy uban reasons na ang taw maghikog, naa g’yuy ubang mga taw na wa ta mag-expect. Kana bang kamao sila mo-mask sa ilahang gi-bati na kalisod inside,” he said.

Balane admitted that addressing mental health issues could be costly in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the Mental Health Law, which would provide affordable and accessible mental health services for Filipinos, would be expedited.

“Ang lain rason pud, long-term relationship issues. Sa bana o asawa ba kaha, sa ginikanan or sa romantic relationship. Naa puy uban na involved na lain party, para pud makapanimaws,” he added. (A. Doydora)