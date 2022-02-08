Bedridden man dies in Ubay fire

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Bedridden man dies in Ubay fire

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 70-year-old man confined to bed due to his advanced age died in a fire which was reported to authorities three hours after the incident due to poor telecommunications signal in Ubay town.

F02 Jeremy Bartolaba of the Ubay Fire Station said Saturnino Vistal who was alone during the incident was burned along with the house in Barangay San Pascual at past 5 a.m.

The blaze was believed to have started from unattended rice which was being cooked over an open flame by Vistal’s wife, Saturnina.

 “Iyang asawa si Saturnina maninda og chihirya anang simbahan ma kadlawon unya naglung-ag siya daan unya iyang gibayaan ang iyang nilung-ag kay gipa anupan niya aron maluto,” said Bartolaba.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The open flame, for still unknown reasons, spread throughout the kitchen and eventually engulfing the entire house.

“Ang ilang kusina ug higdaanan duol ra kay bedridden naman, di na kalihok mao to pagsiga sa kusina, naabtan gyud siya [Saturnino],” Bartolaba said.

Saturnino’s charred remains were later found with four-degree burns after the fire was put out.  

According to Bartolaba, the fire started at around 5 a.m. but they were received information about the incident some three hours later at 8 a.m.

“Og nasayo-sayo lang og report, mada pa unta to. Pero tungod sa kahinay sa signal, putol-putol gyud ang signal diri,” said he said.

The fire officer added that fire was already out and the house was already razed when they arrived at the scene at around 8:30 a.m.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The firefighters only conducted a retrieval operation of the victim’s remains which was immediately buried.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bartolaba added that fire was estimated to have left P20,000 worth of property damages.

Second fire

At dawn on Tuesday, another fire was reported in the town gutting the house of one Jewel Delfin in Barangay Poblacion.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
A fire gutted the house of one Jewel Delfin in Barangay Poblacion Ubay at past 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The blaze was believed to have started due to overloaded electrical connection.

“Daghan ra ang nasaksak unya mura’g ilang wire dili na kaayo [quality] tungod sa bagyo pero initial pa na kay under investigation pa namo,” said Bartolaba.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The=fire was noted to have started in the house’ s living room at past 1 a.m.

Fire authorities declared the blaze was declared fire out around 2:45 a.m.

Non one was injured during the incident but the fire left around P100,000 in damages. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

3 Loon barangay captains defy Capitol’s order to hold off rice distribution

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amidst the pandemic, three barangay captains of…

“DYRD Tabang Bohol” sends donations to Diocese of Talibon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The proceeds of “DYRD Tabang Bohol” were…

Philhealth extends payment deadline in typhoon-stricken Bohol

The Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) extended the deadline of payment of contributions for both employed and self-paying members to February…

Comelec junks petition to disqualify Pilar mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHE IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. “Wherefore, premises considered, the petition is hereby…

Bohol Panglao Int’l Airport imposes ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy

A “no-vaccination, no-entry” policy has been imposed inside the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) for all its employees, concessioners and…

Construction of Gallares Medical Complex’s Phase 2 in Cortes to start ‘soon’

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Gallares Chief Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply