77,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses eyed for 3rd nat’l vax drive in Bohol

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the province’s 48 local government units are targeting to administer at least 77,000 vaccine doses as part of the third national vaccination drive.

The massive two-day vaccination campaign will be held from February 10 to February 11 across the country.

PHO chief Dr. Yul Lopez said the vaccine operations will be conducted in sites designated by each LGU.

The PHO will also deploy a mobile vaccination team and open an inoculation site at the Bohol Island State University (BISU) in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While ga vaccinate ang tanang lungsod, ang province naay vaccination sa BISU unya na puy mobile na e-deploy nato sa Thursday Bueanvisya ug sa Friday Talibon, kinining mga lungsura—tungod pud siguro sa Odette—ubos og accomplishment,” said Lopez.

The province’s 10 district hospitals have also been urged to conduct their own vaccine operations.

Lopez assured that province has “more than enough” vaccine doses for the inoculation driver.

He said Rural Health Units (RHU) have already started to get their allocated jabs from the PHO’s cold storage unit in Tagbilaran City.

Meanwhile, RHU workers and other personnel from across the province who will be administering the vaccines were directed to attend a PHO-organized briefing in Tagbilaran City where procedures for the operations were discussed.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the national government is planning to administer two million primary doses and four million booster shot during the two-day inoculation drive to help reach the goal of attaining herd immunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Bohol, some 588,923 individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.(RT)