Telco lineman stabbed by workmate in Talibon

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Telco lineman stabbed by workmate in Talibon

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A telecom lineman landed in the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by a workmate following an argument over their share of payment for the liquor they were drinking in Talibon in the wee hours of Sunday.

Corporal Pete Fuentes of the Talibon Police Station said victim Jimmy Recupelasyon woke up suspect Lemuel Ajero to confront him regarding their payment contributions leading to a tussle between the two and the stabbing incident.

Ajero allegedly stabbed Recupelasyon using a knife in the right side of his stomach at around 1 a.m. inside their temporary residence in Barangay Poblacion.

“Nag-inom ni silang duha unya naa pay ubang kauban nila, unya ni-una ni og katog ning suspect si Lemuel unya nahubog ni si Jimmy iyang gi adto ning suspect kay wa magkasinabot sa bayronon na ilang giinom unya didto na sila nagdinumugay pagbira niya sa duyan didto nahitabo ang pagpanunggab,” said Fuentes.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Recuplesyon was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for his injury while Ajero was arrested by responding police.

However, Ajero was released from police custody on Monday morning as Recupelasyon did not file a complaint.

“Ni desist ang biktima, wa mo file og kaso kay kauban ra man kuno sila. Ni execute of affidavit,” said Fuentes. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Provincial-level HVI yields P340,000 shabu in Cortes bust

A man deemed a high-value individual in the Bohol Provincial Police Office’s (BPPO) anti-drug campaign was arrested in Cortes town.…

Boniel pleads guilty to killing Bien Unido mayor-wife

Former Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel has pleaded guilty to killing his wife Gisela, the former mayor of Bien…

Main suspect in series of highway robberies in Bohol shot dead

The principal suspect in the series of highway robberies in Bohol was shot to death by two still unidentified gunmen…

Police closing in on robbery group behind series of holdups in Bohol

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) is closing in on a robbery group allegedly behind the series of highway holdups…

2 delivery vans fall prey to highway robbers in Catigbian, Balilihan

Two delivery vans fell prey to highway robbers in two incidents that transpired within a two-hour span in Balilihan and…

Seaman yields P238,000 shabu in Baclayon drug bust

Police have allegedly seized P238,000 worth of shabu from a 54-year-old seaman during an anti-drug operation in Baclayon town. In…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply