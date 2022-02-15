Telco lineman stabbed by workmate in Talibon

A telecom lineman landed in the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by a workmate following an argument over their share of payment for the liquor they were drinking in Talibon in the wee hours of Sunday.

Corporal Pete Fuentes of the Talibon Police Station said victim Jimmy Recupelasyon woke up suspect Lemuel Ajero to confront him regarding their payment contributions leading to a tussle between the two and the stabbing incident.

Ajero allegedly stabbed Recupelasyon using a knife in the right side of his stomach at around 1 a.m. inside their temporary residence in Barangay Poblacion.

“Nag-inom ni silang duha unya naa pay ubang kauban nila, unya ni-una ni og katog ning suspect si Lemuel unya nahubog ni si Jimmy iyang gi adto ning suspect kay wa magkasinabot sa bayronon na ilang giinom unya didto na sila nagdinumugay pagbira niya sa duyan didto nahitabo ang pagpanunggab,” said Fuentes.

Recuplesyon was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for his injury while Ajero was arrested by responding police.

However, Ajero was released from police custody on Monday morning as Recupelasyon did not file a complaint.

“Ni desist ang biktima, wa mo file og kaso kay kauban ra man kuno sila. Ni execute of affidavit,” said Fuentes. (AD)