33-year-old man found dead inside home in Bien Unido

11 hours ago
A 33-year-old man was found dead inside his home in Bien Unido town on Monday, Valentine’s Day.

Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Garcia of the Bien Unido Police Station said they initially considered the incident a suicide, but they have not yet ruled out foul play.

Garcia said the fatality, Erchel Debatos, died due to strangulation by hanging.

According to Garcia, Erchel Debatos was found sprawled on the floor of his room after falling from being hanged from a rope tied around his neck.

“Naay mark sa iyang liog og hiniktan unya naa puy pisi pero ang iyahang lawas nahagbong na kay siguro sa pag labyog-labyog sa iyang lawas, naputol ang pisi,” said Garcia.

Based on the police’s initial probe, there were no signs of foul play behind Debatos’ death.

He said there were no signs of struggle based on the Debatos’ body and the area in which his remains were found.

“So far, sa area sa iyang kwarto arranged man iyang mga gamit, walay na disarray. Walay signs of struggle. So initially wala pa miy nakita na signs of foul play,” he added.

However, the police have not yet ruled out foul play.

Garcia said they have advised Debatos’ family to subject to have the remains autopsied.  

“Naa na man sa custody sa tag tungod ang patay so ni advise mi nila na kung naa silay doubts, nagkasinabot pud mi na ipa-autopsy kay dili man nato ma establish with our naked eyes kung naa bay hidden na cause of death although initially wala man miy nakita,” said Garcia.

Fight with friend

According to Garcia, Debatos figured in hated argument with his friend Oliver Macua which led to a brief scuffle on Sunday afternoon, a day before Debatos was found dead.

Debatos allegedly armed himself with a knife which resulted in Macua sustaining a wound in his hand as he tried to disarm the former.

“Naa ni silay commotion kay nag-ilog ni sila og kutsilyo unya kadto si oliver nasamdan iyang kamot mao to nagpablotter si Oliver, nagpatambal sa health center pero iya ng gibiyaan na buhi pa kadtong biktima sa alleged na hikog,” said Garcia.

Garcia added that they have not seen any connection yet between the fight and Debatos’ death.

24/7 HOTLINES FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: Globe – 09175101490, Smart – 09497955530, Sun – 09258300117 (TaRSIER 117) and 09171067789 / 09451648504 (Pagpakabuhi)

