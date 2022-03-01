18 Bohol towns log zero COVID-19 cases

Eighteen of the 48 localities in Bohol registered zero active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning, data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force’s (BIATF) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) showed.

Based on the real-time data from the EOC, there were zero active COVID-19 caces recorded in Balilihan, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Loon, Duero, Baclayon, Cortes, Dauis, Sierra Bullones, Garcia Hernandez, Corella, Candijay, Buenavista, Dimiao, Tubigon, Sagbayan, Loay and Sikatuna as of 11 a.m.

The data also showed that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the entire province continued its downtrend dropping to 62 during the same time.

BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez attributed the drop in cases to the province’s vaccination efforts against the highly contagious disease.

“Increasing vaccination rate (accomplishment) in LGUs nakahimong “huyang” na ang mga bag-ong variant. Dili na kaayo isog ang bag-ong variant og murag menos na maka takod ilabi na kay daghan na pod bakunado,” said Lopez.

According to Lopez, the province has fully vaccinated 634,527 individuals as of February 28.

Meanwhile, some 57,017 persons have received booster shots.

Bohol has a total population of almost 1.4 million as of May, 2020 based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing. (RT)