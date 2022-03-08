Balilihan man accused of killing wife’s lover surrenders to police

11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Balilihan man accused of killing wife’s lover surrenders to police

A man accused of killing his estranged wife’s lover along a national highway in Balilihan town has surrendered to authorities after feeling remorse and being urged by his family to turn himself in.

According to Balilihan police chief Lieutenant Jefrin Eulogio, Maryel Luzon voluntarily surrendered to authorities early on Saturday, a day after the hacking of victim Jonathan Mancha in Barangay Hanapol, Balilihan.

“Sa dihang nahuwas-huwassan na siya sa iyang nahimo, nagbasol na siya…Andam na siya mo tahan kay nabuhat ra man kuno niya tungod sa iyang kalagot,”said Eulogio.

Acting on the police’s appeal, Luzon’s family helped urge the suspect to surrender.  

This prompted Luzon to go to his brother’s home in Balilihan where he waited for the police to arrest him.

“Among giadto ang iyang mga kaparintihan, iyang mga igsuon, ka-igagawan na tabangan siya’g hanyo na mo-surrender kay wa man gyud nato ikita,” Eulogio said.

Luzon was charged with murder on Monday.

Eulogio said that Luzon had admitted to committing the crime saying he did it out of extreme anger towards the victim.

The duo’s long standing rift stemmed from Mancha’s alleged relations with Luzon’s estranged wife.  

 “Duna na man guy grudges daan, unya mura’ kuno siya og pasuyaon aning biktima, usahay kuno tutoktutokan siya unya ngisi-ngisihan, hunongan kuno usahay, serbato-serbatuhan mao ni abot gyud ang panahon na napuno na siya, ni ngit-ngit iyang panan-aw,” said Eulogio.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered the bolo used to hack Mancha.

Luzon’s brother, Mark John, who was also with Maryel during the incident has also been arrested by police.

Mark John was allegedly the one who flagged down Mancha who was riding his motorcycle right before the hacking incident.

Witnesses however confirmed to police that it was only Maryel who attacked the Mancha. (A. Doydora)

