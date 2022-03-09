Boholano ranks 4th in mechanical engineering board exam

A graduate of the Bohol Island State University (BISU) ranked fourth in the mechanical engineering board examination held last month.

Ralph Tusoy Ecat of Bohol Island State University obtained a score of 94.8 percent which placed him in a three-way tie for the fourth spot.

He shared the same spot with Mark Vincent Cruz Layug, a graduate from Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University in Bacolor, Pampanga, and Clynt Gumalal Bulosan from Andres Bonifacio College in Dipolog City.

Meanwhile, University of Cebu graduates Mark Allen Gabutero Armenion and Louie Genobiagon de los Santos placed 2nd and 10th, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s 1st placer is Mark Anthony Salazar Arcayan from the Visayas State University (Visca) in Baybay City, Leyte.

Two graduates from the Technological University of the Philippines-Visayas in Talisay, Negros Occidental, John Dominic Ape and Janry Custodio Plaga, placed 5th and 7th, respectively.

The other topnotchers are Charls Ledcel Umali Felices of Adamson University (3rd); Alvin Gomez Gumatay of Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, Inc. in Bocaue (5th, along with Ape); Troy Alsither Buna Alemania of De Salle University-Manila (6th); Kenta Bolaños Yagi (8th) and Gio Kent Dumo Onda (9th), who are both from Mapua University-Manila.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 2,121 out of 3,780 passed the mechanical engineer licensure examination.

Fifty two out of 95 passed the certified plant mechanic licensure examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, and Zamboanga last February 2022.

Meanwhile, the PRC said Bohol Island State University ranked first from among the mechanical engineering schools with 90.70 percent of its examinees passed the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by the Batangas State University with 89.20, percent and Sorsogon State College with 81.36 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are engineers Leandro Conti, chairman; Jerico Borja and Lorenzo Larion as members. (with a report from PNA)

Sassy Social Share