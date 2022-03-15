Tagbilaran logs zero new COVID-19 cases for 12th straight day

Tagbilaran City has registered zero new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 days, an official said Tuesday.

According to Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Robin Culpa, the last new COVID-19 case in the city was recorded on March 3.

Culpa said the last COVID-19 patient of the city was also cleared from quarantine last Sunday, leaving the city with zero active cases of the disease as of Tuesday morning.

He attributed the development to the city’s continuing vaccination against COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Usa gyud ani is ang vaccination nato, niabot na ta sa 115 to 122 percent sa target population ang total vaccinated nato. Unya ang atong CHO, apil sa mga (Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams) alert pud sila og naay mo report nila na naay mga symptomatic na mga taw but then again, on a daily basis, inig swab nato dili naman pud ingon na mo positive,” said Culpa.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the rest of the province also continued to drop.

Based on data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF), there were 11 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol as of Tuesday afternoon.

One case each were detected in the towns of Calape, Anda, Tubigon, Sagbayan, Alicia, San Miguel, Carmen, Mabini, Alburquerque, Baclayon and Inabanga.

The rest of the province’s total 47 towns also had zero active COVID-19 cases. (A. Doydora)