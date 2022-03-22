Adrift at sea for 12 hours, 2 fishermen rescued after boat capsizes in Bohol waters

Two fishermen were rescued after their pumpboat capsized in waters off Balicasag Island in Panglao leaving them adrift at sea for over 12 hours.

The two fishermen from Oslob, Cebu were found near an island in Suquijor a day after they were buffeted by strong winds and rain at past 3 p.m. on Sunday causing their boat to overturn, said Oslob Municipal Agriculture Officer Pros Bomediano.  

The men, identified as Artemio Elesio and Dioscoro Cuevas, were uninjured when they were found by other fishermen in Siquijor.

“Nag-utaw-utaw duol sa Isla sa Siquijor ug Sumilon mao to ang nakabangal mga gamayng mananagat na nanawag nato mao to nagpada ta og dakong pumpboat para maguyod ang ilang pumpboat,” said Bomediano.

Bomediano added that after their boat capsized, one of the men was still able to call his wife who in turn alerted the authorities.

According to Bomediano, the wife contacted the Philippine Coast Guard in Bohol which deployed a rescue team.

“Ilang mga asawa nangayo og tabang sa Coast Guard station diri sa Oslob pero nibalibad sila kay gamay ra ilang speedboat mao nitawag sila sa Coast Guard Bohol,” said Bomediano.

Both men have been transported to Oslob while their capsized boat was also taken to the town.

They were uninjured but were taken to a hospital for a checkup. (AD)

