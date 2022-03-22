Man found dead in waters off Candijay

The body of a man believed to have been suffering from a mental illness was found floating in waters off Candijay town on Tuesday morning in an apparent drowning incident, police said.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Candijay commander Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronel Banol said fishermen found the body of Romeo Orapa, 40, at around 9 a.m. in shallow waters off Barangay Cogtong.

According to Banol, there were no indications of foul play behind Orapa’s death based on the police’s initial probe.

Orapa was believed to have drowned the night before he was found.

“Mura’g naligo ni siya gabii kay iyahang mga sanina, ug shorts, sinelas nakit-an namo diri sa baybayon sa Cogtong siya ra usa,” said Banol.

A physician from the town’s municipal health office noted that Orapa had already been dead for an estimated eight hours when he was found.

Orapa reportedly had a mental illness based on statements gathered from his family.

He was known to wander alone in the village even at night.

“Ingon ang igsuson na kaning tawhana mura’g naay problema sa pang-isip, magsige ra og laroy-laroy,” said Banol.

Orapa’s remains have been claimed by his family. (A. Doydora)