Man nabbed in Tagbilaran for raping partner’s 13-year-old daughter

A man was arrested in Tagbilaran City for allegedly raping and impregnating his live-in partner’s 13-year-old daughter.

A composite police team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) apprehended Eddie Gapulao, 37, at a city fair in Tagbilaran City on Friday last week.

AKG Visayas Field Unit team leader Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner said Gapulao is facing three counts of rape and is considered the sixth most wanted person in Panglao where the incident transpired.

Gapulao allegedly raped the victim multiple times at their residence in Barangay Tawala, Panglao in 2021.

According to Jamoner, the victim was threatened by Gapulao but she was able to report the incident to her teacher, who in turn told her family.

“Ang bata ni tug-an sa iyang maestra sa online module, so ang maestro maoy ning sulti sa inahan,” said Jamoner.

Authorities believe that the suspect may have raped the victim more than the three times that she recalled.

“Matud sa inahan kanang three counts sa mahinumduman ra pud na sa bata kay tiaw baya pud ng 13 years old pa unya hadlok-hadlokon pa,” said Jamoner.

The victim is set to undergo another interview with social services.

According to Jamoner, the victim was impregnated by the suspect and has given birth in February to twins, one of whom, died due to premature delivery.

Both the victim and her mother still lived with Gapulao even after the rape incidents were known and complaint was filed.

The mother was forced to stay with Gapulao who had been there breadwinner.

“Matud sa inahan na sa pag file nila sa kaso walang wala jud sila, walay makapakaon nila mao ng napilitan sila og balik anang laki para lang makakaon ning anak,” said Jamoner. (A. Doydora)