19-year-old man falls in Tagbilaran for raping 16-year-old girl

Topic |  
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

19-year-old man falls in Tagbilaran for raping 16-year-old girl

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in Tagbilaran City for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl during a drinking session.

The suspect identified as Clyde Ingking was apprehended by joint operatives of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) and Alburquerque Police Station at his residence in Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City on Friday last week.

Authorities collared Ingking by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Samuel Biliran of the Regional Trial Court Branch 50 in Loay on March 24, 2022.

According to AKG team leader Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner, the alleged rape incident happened during a drinking session at a beach in Alburquerque town in October last year.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ga-inom inom sila silang barkada gauban, pagkahubog sa baye, matud pa, gi-rape siya anang Ingking,” said Jamoner.

The victim immediately told her parents of the incident who in turn filed a complaint before the police.

Ingking has been placed under police custody pending the issuance of a commitment order against him. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Noted carnapper nabbed after caught in the act of stealing motorcycle

A 29-year-old noted carnapper accused of stealing vehicles in various towns across Bohol has been arrested by police. Suspect James…

Bohol’s 6th most wanted nabbed for sex abuse in Loboc

A man tagged as the sixth most wanted person in Bohol was arrested by police in Loboc town for sexual…

23-year-old man shot dead inside home in Sagbayan

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman at his home in Sagbayan town in broad daylight…

Woman arrested for ‘pimping’ 14-year-old girl in Tubigon

A known “pimp” in Tubigon town has been arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old…

‘Yawa’s’ cousin yields P14 million shabu

Police on Wednesday night seized shabu worth P14.1 million from an alleged “pastor” who has been identified as the cousin…

Boy survives slay try by jealous friend in Buenavista

A 17-year-old boy survived an attempted gun attack by his friend in a jealous fit in Buenavista town on Tuesday…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply