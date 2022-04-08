BOHECO 2 lineman dies of electrocution in Ubay

BOHECO 2 lineman dies of electrocution in Ubay

A Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 2 lineman died of electrocution while conducting repairs in Ubay town amid the power distributor’s continued efforts to fully restore its services in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette.”

BOHECO 2 operations officer Ariel Torrejos said the lineman who was part of a team working on a backbone line in Barangay Camali-an, Ubay accidentally touched a 13,000-volt wire.

The lineman who has been identified as Rodrigo Tadlip, 40, sustained third-degree burns across his body.

“Na disgrasya gyud, wa malikayi siguro. Na saghid ra, pero kaning primary line og masaghid ra gamay ilabay man ka ani. Basin pag di pa maka gunit, distansya pa kag pila ka inches, dakpon ka ana,” said Torrejos.

Tadlip who has been working for BOHECO 2 for 10 years died at the Ace Medical Center in Tagbilaran City on Monday, three days after the incident.

 “Wa maka-survive ang iyang internal organs. Na conscious pa man to pero naa gyud siguroy damage internally mao tong namatay siya sa misunod na adlaw,” said Torrejos.

Meanwhile, BOHECO 2 paid for Tadlip’s hospitalization and vowed to extend assistance to his family.

Since the power distributor started the massive repair operations of its storm-hit facilities in late December, they have had four minor accidents but none resulted into deaths or severe injury.

Torrejos said they have been repeatedly reminding their linemen to take extra precautions.

“Pag-ampo g’yud og dugang mao nay tig ingon namo sa among mga taw usa mo saka aron ma proteksyonan ta kay kurinti man gud ning trabaho nato, gamay’ng sipyat lang maka disgrasya g’yud og kinabuhi,” said Torrejos. (AD)

