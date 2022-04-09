Female college student, 1 other yield P150k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Topic |  
2 seconds ago
2 seconds ago

Female college student, 1 other yield P150k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police early on Saturday seized shabu worth P149,600 from a female college student and her alleged cohort in the drug trade in Tagbilaran City on Friday night.

In a report, police said they apprehended suspects Jocelyn Simbajon, 32, and Quiliano Karaan, 59, in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Dampas.

Police allegedly spotted Simbajon, a computer science student of the Bohol Island State University, and Karaan selling shabu in the said village.

This prompted personnel of the Bohol police Drug Enforcement Unit to set up the operation.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

During the staged drug transaction, Simbajon allegedly sold shabu worth P4,000 to a police poseur-buyer leading to her immediate arrest.

Meanwhile, Karaan who was with Simbajon during the operation was allegedly caught in possession of four packs of suspected shabu.

Both suspects have been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

CAAP airports ready for passenger influx during Lenten season

MANILA – The 83 airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) across the country are ready for…

6-month-old, 3 others rescued after boat capsizes in waters off Candijay

A family of four including a six-month old infant was rescued after their motorized banca capsized in waters off Candijay…

DPWH cautions Bohol contractors over suspension of projects

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The three district engineers of the Department…

Closure of People’s Mansion in Bohol questioned

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The public strongly questioned the closure of…

Man critically injured in hacking incident in Ubay

A 29-year-old man was critically injured after he was repeatedly hacked by his drinking companion during a birthday party in…

Capitol cannot levy from private quarry

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Provincial Board Member Elpidio Jala has reminded…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply