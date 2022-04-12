Unattended mosquito coil causes fire in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Unattended mosquito coil causes fire in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A lighted mosquito coil which was left unattended has been pinpointed as the cause of a fire which raged for almost an hour and gutted a house in Tagbilaran City on Monday night.

According to FO1 Stephen Socong of the Tagbilaran City Fire Station (TFFS), the fire left P540,000 in property damages to the two-story house of one  Maria Caberte Anderson along CPG East Ave. in Barangay Poblacion I.

No one was injured during the incident while the fire did not spread to nearby houses.

Socong said that a man who was renting the house lighted a mosquito coil and left it unattended inside his room for about 30 minutes.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The tenant returned to his room and found that it was already engulfed by flames.

“Nagdakot kuno og katol unya basin dunay mga dali masunog sa palibot, foam ba na, unya hangin-hangin man pud so basin nahog ang baga,” said Socong. “Iyang gi biyaan, unya after mga 30 minutes dako na kaayo ang kayo.”

Socong added that the they were alerted of the fire at around 8:56 p.m. by the Tagbilaran City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The fire had already spread throughout the house’s second floor when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities were able to declare fire out at 9:30 p.m. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘Agaton’ weakens into tropical depression; parts of Bohol still under Signal No. 1

Tropical Storm “Agaton” weakened into a tropical depression on Monday morning but a portion of Bohol was still placed under…

CAAP airports ready for passenger influx during Lenten season

MANILA – The 83 airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) across the country are ready for…

6-month-old, 3 others rescued after boat capsizes in waters off Candijay

A family of four including a six-month old infant was rescued after their motorized banca capsized in waters off Candijay…

DPWH cautions Bohol contractors over suspension of projects

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The three district engineers of the Department…

Closure of People’s Mansion in Bohol questioned

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The public strongly questioned the closure of…

Man critically injured in hacking incident in Ubay

A 29-year-old man was critically injured after he was repeatedly hacked by his drinking companion during a birthday party in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply