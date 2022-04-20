Yap thanks ‘Mr. President’ Isko Moreno for aid in ‘Odette’ aftermath

Governor Art Yap called Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Damagoso “Mr. President” as he thanked him for his assistance for Bohol in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette.”

Damagoso who is running for president paid a courtesy call on Yap at the Provincial Capitol on Wednesday morning ahead of his concert-rally in Tagbilaran City later on the same day.

The governor acknowledged Damagoso’s aid and for visiting the province after the storm hit on December 16.

Yap said that he is indebted to Damagoso and that Bohol will not forget his help during the one of the worst calamities to hit the province in recent years.

“Mr. President, magandang umaga po. On behalf of the province of Bohol, taos puso po namin kayong tinatanggap sa kapitolyo. On behalf of the people of Bohol daghan jamong salamat, sir. Hindi mo kami nakalimutan in the times sa panahon ng bagyong Odette. Nandito kayo within a few days. Hindi ko po makakalimutan nagdala po kayo ng ayuda, nagdala po kayo ng generators, nagdala po kayo ng financial na tabang,” Yap said.

Damagoso flew to Bohol four days after “Odette” pummeled the province and handed over cash assistance worth P1 million to Yap.

The mayor also donated four generator sets.

For his part, Damagoso thanked Yap and personnel at the Capitol for their warm welcome.

He said that the Manila government did what it could to help Bohol.

“We are just trying to be man for others. We will never know kung kalian din natin kakailanganin ng tulong sa Maynila. But for now, I am happy for your warm welcome and naka-recover na kayo kahit papaano,” Damagoso said.

Yap, who addressed Damagoso twice as “Mr. President” is reportedly supporting the candidacy of survey-leading presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

He travelled to Cebu City on Monday to meet with Marcos ahead of the aspiring president’s grand rally in the vote-rich city.