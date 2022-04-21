Grandma, 7-year-old found dead in Inabanga River

The lifeless bodies of a 69-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson were found in the Inabanga River after both were believed to have been swept away by rampaging waters of the rain-swollen river.

Staff Sgt. Edelberto Sentenales of the Inabanga Police Station said residents of Barangay Riverside found the remains of both victims at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Nakit-an una ning apohan pero gasunod ra mao-mao rang orasa sa maong lugar ra pud. Distansya ra gamay,” said Sentenales.

Alejandra Millanas and her grandson, both residents of Barangay Datag, Inabanga were believed to have been crossing the river to her farm in Barangay Bayohan when they were swept away by the current.

They were last seen on Tuesday morning as they were heading towards the farm.

“Adtong petsa 19 niadto ni sa ilang umahan pero wa na makauli. Karong panahona kusog man gud pud ang tubig diri sa amoa sa Inabanga sige’g uwan sa bukid mao mo baha pud dir mao wa na ni kauli sila,” said Sentenales.

The victims’ family looked for them but did not contact the police until their remains were found on the next day.

“Wa ra ni ma report so sila-sila ray nangita ani pagka 19 pa hantod pagka petsa 20 na na report na dihay mga patayng lawas sa Barangay Riverside, ubos na bahin sa Bayohan,” said Sentenales.

The victims’ remains have been taken to a funeral home then turned over to their family. (A. Doydora)