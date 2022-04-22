Man nabbed for raping 20-year-old inside Balilihan cemetery

Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives have arrested a man who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman at a cemetery in Balilihan town.

The PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) collared suspect Eduardo Poyos, 29, at a farm where he was working in Baranagy Candasig on Thursday afternoon.

PNP-AKG Visayas Field Unit team leader Jayson Jamoner said Poyos has a standing arrest warrant for rape which was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City on April 5, 2021.

According to Jamoner, Poyos is accused of raping a woman while they were following a drinking session in Balilihan town in October, last year.

The victim got drunk and was allegedly taken to a cemetery where she was raped by Poyos.

“Allegedly gi-rape niya sa menteryo ang iyang kauban og inom. Amigo ni sa iyang barkada. Iyang barkada gadala og bayi unya ming tapo nila og inom,” said Jamoner.

The victim immediately reported the incident to her parents who in turn alerted the authorities.

Meanwhile, Poyos denied the allegation.

“Iyang allegation dili man daw jud siya nag-rape mao ng wa daw siya mo ikyas,” said Jamoner.

Poyos was placed under the custody of the Balilihan Police Station pending the issuance of a commitment order against him. (AD)