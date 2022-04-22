Man nabbed for raping 20-year-old inside Balilihan cemetery

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Man nabbed for raping 20-year-old inside Balilihan cemetery

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives have arrested a man who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman at a cemetery in Balilihan town.

The PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) collared suspect Eduardo Poyos, 29, at a farm where he was working in Baranagy Candasig on Thursday afternoon.

PNP-AKG Visayas Field Unit team leader Jayson Jamoner said Poyos has a standing arrest warrant for rape which was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City on April 5, 2021.

According to Jamoner, Poyos is accused of raping a woman while they were following a drinking session in Balilihan town in October, last year.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The victim got drunk and was allegedly taken to a cemetery where she was raped by Poyos.  

“Allegedly gi-rape niya sa menteryo ang iyang kauban og inom. Amigo ni sa iyang barkada. Iyang barkada gadala og bayi unya ming tapo nila og inom,” said Jamoner.

The victim immediately reported the incident to her parents who in turn alerted the authorities.

Meanwhile, Poyos denied the allegation.

“Iyang allegation dili man daw jud siya nag-rape mao ng wa daw siya mo ikyas,” said Jamoner.

Poyos was placed under the custody of the Balilihan Police Station pending the issuance of a commitment order against him. (AD)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

19-year-old Ubay man stabbed dead by live-in partner in Ubay

A 19-year-old man in Ubay was allegedly stabbed dead by his 41-year-old live-in partner during a heated confrontation that stemmed…

P340k shabu seized in Corella drug bust

Police on Tuesday night seized shabu worth an estimated P340,000 from a 26-year-old drug offender who was recently released through…

Female college student, 1 other yield P150k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

Police early on Saturday seized shabu worth P149,600 from a female college student and her alleged cohort in the drug…

Noted carnapper nabbed after caught in the act of stealing motorcycle

A 29-year-old noted carnapper accused of stealing vehicles in various towns across Bohol has been arrested by police. Suspect James…

19-year-old man falls in Tagbilaran for raping 16-year-old girl

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in Tagbilaran City for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl during a drinking session. The…

Man nabbed in Tagbilaran for raping partner’s 13-year-old daughter

A man was arrested in Tagbilaran City for allegedly raping and impregnating his live-in partner’s 13-year-old daughter. A composite police…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply