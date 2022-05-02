‘Tanod’ shot dead while attending novena outside Clarin chapel

A village watchman (barangay tanod) was gunned down while attending a novena outside a chapel in Clarin town on Sunday night.

Lieutenant Albert Sator, chief of the Clarin Police Station, said victim Antonio Salpocial, 53, was sitting near the chapel’s entrance when the still unidentified gunman alighted from a motorcycle and shot him repeatedly.

“Nag attend ni siya og Novena kay hapit ang fiesta sa ilang barangay. Naglinkod ni siya sa kinaluyohan sa chapel which is along the provincial road ra gyud. Mao na to nay ni abot na unidentified na two male persons on board a motorcycle. And accordingly, ni park ni tungod sa chapel then sa walay igong rason gipa buthan ni atong victim,” said Sator.

Based on witness’ statements, the suspect first shot Salpocial from a distance before firing again repeatedly from point-blank range.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds in the chest, one at the back of his neck, one at the lower back and another in his right arm. He died on the spot.

There were several other people inside the chapel during the incident but no one else was injured.

“Walay lain naigo pero naundang gyud intaw’n ang ilang pagpangadyi,” said Sator.

The police’s initial probe indicated that the gunman was armed with a .45 caliber pistol based on the spent shells found at the crime scene.

According to Sator, the attack may have been work-related considering that the victim was a tanod.

“Karon naa miy initial na subject for validation. Number one natong gi tan-aw ani is ang work niya kay usa siya ka tanod,” said Sator.

Meanwhile, Sator said there has been no confirmed information proving claims that the victim actively joined political activities.

Salpocial’s wife also told police that the victim was not involved in politics, contrary to previous claims.

“Negative. Wala kuno siya magapil-apil sa kampanya, according na sa iyang wife,” Sator said.

“Ato pa ng e-confirm kung naa ba gyud siyay involvement sa atong election kay considering na barangay tanod siya, supposedly dili man unta pud siya mag apil-apil ug naay political color,” he added.

She also claimed that the her husband had no known enemies. (AD)