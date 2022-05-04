Almost 68M Filipinos fully vaxxed; 13M get boosters shots

Topic |  
May 4, 2022
May 4, 2022

Almost 68M Filipinos fully vaxxed; 13M get boosters shots

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

MANILA – The Philippines has administered 146,869,397 doses of coronavirus vaccines nationwide, with 67,911,464 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated, according to the latest report of the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19.

The data presented during the prerecorded “Talk to the People” of President Rodrigo Duterte aired Tuesday morning also showed that 4,779,495 are waiting for their second primary doses while 7,430 have second booster shots since the official rollout on April 25.

NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the vaccination coverage significantly declined since December last year, leaving only 13,231,643 with first booster shots.

He noted that of the total fully vaccinated, 94 percent belong to the 18 to 59 age group while 80 percent are senior citizens.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We are calling on those who haven’t received their vaccines and boosters to be vaccinated because we want the incoming election on Monday not just honest and orderly but also safe from Covid-19,” he said.

Galvez cited the need to increase the vaccine demand amid complacency over low Covid-19 cases.

“Despite the slowing of vaccination output but already high vaccination coverage, 8 out of 17 regions are now on Alert Level 1 and 42 provinces out of 81 also under Level 1,” he said.

Twenty-four provinces are still behind the 70-percent vaccination coverage — Davao del Norte, Bohol, Antique, Negros Occidental, Western Samar, Benguet, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Cebu, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, Masbate, Ifugao, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Lanao del Sur.

Further, Galvez cited the significant contributions of the private sector in the country’s Covid-19 pandemic responses, thanking them for helping the government increas testing capacity from a single polymerase chain reaction test laboratory to 334 currently operational laboratories nationwide — 155 of them manned by the government.

From 1,000 daily, testing capacity has reached 76,000 per day.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We believe the national government cannot do it alone,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The government likewise partnered with the private sector in procuring and donating personal protective equipment for health care workers at the height of the pandemic.

Galvez said such strong partnerships resulted in the construction of isolation facilities, mobilization of private hospitals and medical clinics for Covid-19 treatment, massive vaccination program, and insurance packages.

“The weekly forum and meeting provided us the broader perspective on the global and regional context of Covid response and vaccination that’s why we are able to garner 83 percent approval for the government and President Duterte’s Covid-19 response rating in an OCTA Research survey,” Galvez said. (PNA)

 ADVERTISEMENT 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

NTF-ELCAC confident to dismantle 3 guerrilla fronts in C. Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) is confident that the…

DILG chief eyes Alert Level 1 status for entire PH

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año pushed for the placing of the entire country…

P2-M ‘negosyo kits’ to reboot MSMEs’ businesses

CEBU CITY – A total of PHP2 million worth of assistance in the form of “negosyo kits” will help reboot…

Alert downgrade eyed for areas under Level 2

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will definitely review the Covid-19 situations and…

Region 7 nat’l vax days to target seniors

CEBU CITY – The “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national vaccination days in Cebu will target about 160,000 senior citizens to transition to the…

How 6 vice presidents also became fortunate to sit at Malacañang Palace

MANILA – Did you know that of the 13 former Filipino vice presidents from 1935 to 2016, six had been more…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply