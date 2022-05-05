Maritime student nabbed for drugs in Corella

A 21-year-old maritime student was arrested by police in a drug buy-bust operation in Corella town on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report, police said they collared Michael Acedo, a resident of Tabalong, Dauis, after he was caught in the act of selling shabu.

Acedo was allegedly spotted selling shabu in Barangay Poblacion, Corella prompting police to set up the sting operation.

Authorities said Acedo sold shabu worth P500 to a police poseur-buyer during the staged transaction leading to his immediate arrest.

Operatives then allegedly found another packet of shabu in Acedo’s possession.

The suspect has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)