PRO-7 chief Gen. Vega reminds Bohol cops to be ‘fair,’ non-partisan

24 hours ago
24 hours ago

Police Regional Office 7 director Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega reminded cops in Bohol to “be fair” and remain apolitical during his short visit on Thursday, four days before the local and national elections.

According to Bohol Provincial Police Office acting spokesperson Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo, Vega travelled to Bohol to meet with the province’s chiefs of police and BPPO director Col. Osmundo Salibo at Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City.

“Ang pinaka unang guidance sa atong director is be fair. Patas gyud ang pagtratar sa atong election unya gi balik-balik niya ang pagka non-partisan sa atong kapolisan sa tibuok probinsya sa Bohol,” said Berondo.

Vega delivered final directives to the local police force in preparation for the polls.

“Mao ra g’yud nay gi ari sa atong regional director karon—paghatag sa iyang guidance para sa tanan na mo maintain sa kalinaw ug kahapsay karong Lunes,” he added.

So far, the PRO 7 has deployed 300 police officers from Cebu to Bohol as augmentation force in maintaining peace and order on Election Day and days leading to it.

Berondo said more are expected to arrive as the BPPO had requested 800 cops from the PRO 7.

“So far ang gi-approve sa region is almost 600 unya atong request is 800. Hopefully ma padala nila ng 800 pero kung dili atong e-maximize ang almost 600 padung na diri sa Bohol,” he said.

Berondo said that they are monitoring several key areas for possible election-related incidents but noted that these are unlikely to happen.

“Naa tay mga lungsod na maingon na tagaan gyud nato og pagkatagad pero not necessarily na magkagubot ang ilang election, Berondo said.

“Gibutangan lang sila og concentration tungod sa history na intense ang political rivalry saunang panahon, dili karong 2022,” he added. (ad)

