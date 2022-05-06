Suspect in fatal strangling of woman inside Carcar motel nabbed in Bohol

Right photo: Courtesy of Paul Lauro via CDN Digital

Police in Sierra Bullones, Bohol have arrested the live-in partner of a woman who was found strangled to death inside a motel in Carcar City, Cebu on Thursday morning.

Senior Master Sgt. Rol Wahing of the Sierra Bullones police said they arrested Carlo Virador, 40, near his residence in Sitio Bintian, Barangay Bogsoc during a hot pursuit operation at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Virador is suspected of killing victim, Maryjane Alia, 36, a Swertres teller from San Fernando, Cebu.

Wahing said Virador admitted to committing the crime out of jealousy. He also claimed that he was contemplating on surrendering to the authorities but police had caught him first.

Virador allegedly admitted that while inside the motel room, he confronted the victim when he saw a text message from a man in her mobile phone leading to a heated argument.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the chest and strangled her with his hands.

“Dihay ni text sa babaye unya nangutana siya og kinsa to. According sas babaye kuno iyang igsuon. Iya kunong gikuha ag cellphone unya pagbasa niya laha man kuno ag mga message unya medyo makapaselos gyud kuno ba,” said Wahing.

According to Wahing, Virador immediately fled the motel and took a boat from Cebu City to Tubigon.

Wahing added that they were contacted by the Carcar police on Thursday night informing them that the suspect was believed to have fled to his hometown in Sierra Bullones.

“Base sa ilang investigation, nahibaw-an nila na taga Sierra Bullones ni,” said Wahing.

The Sierra Bullones and Carcar Police Station then deployed a team to arrest the suspect after confirming that he had arrived at his house.

Virador is a native of Sierra Bullones town but has been working at a cement factory in San Fernado, Cebu.

He has been placed under the custody of the Sierra Bullones police pending his transfer to Carcar City.

The suspect will be charged with murder. (AD)