Ex-Panglao mayor to file against Panglao cops after struck by rifle

A former mayor will file charges against several police officers who allegedly struck him with a rifle butt in Panglao town on Monday morning.

“Gi-bastrokan ko sa M16. Gi-hapak sa akong tiyan. Di syempre akong gigunitan, said Former Panglao Mayor Toribio Bon following the altercation which was caught on video.

Panglao police chief Lt. Amelito Melloria countered Bon’s allegation saying that the former mayor resisted arrest and tried to grab a policeman’s firearm.

Melloria said they will also file charges against Bon for direct assault and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

According to Bon, the heated argument started when he confronted police officers for allegedly allowing vote-buying activities outside the Tangnan Elementary School, a polling center in Panglao.

Bon said he confronted one Martin Cilos for vote buying but the latter ignored him and headed towards police officers stationed near the area.

The former chief executive alleged that the police then block his path preventing him from following Cilos.

“Pag abot nako didto, hing babag ang police. Ingon ko ‘kamong mga police wa jud ba moy mga mata. Naay mga namalit og boto harap-harapan.’ Syaro napud,” said Bon.

The altercation ensued when police asked him to show evidence of the alleged vote buying.

In a video which circulated on social media, police were seen pulling Bon in an attempt to restrain him with handcuffs.

The tussle which lasted for over a minute ended when Panglao Councilor Noel Hormachuelos and lawyer Francis Delambaca intervened and appealed to police to not arrest Bon.

“Ni kalma sila kay si Noel ingon na ayaw ninyo hilabti na ex-mayor na sa Panglao. Senior citizen nana, 72 years old. Ngano inyo manang gi ngana,” said Bon.

In a statement issued after incident, Melloria said Bon harangued police officers who in turn asked him to calm down.

“Despite of his actuation PCpl Lood instructed him to calm down and advised him if he has complaint he can go to the police station to record his complaint. Pcpl Lood further instructed him several times to stop his actuation but continue shouted them and pointed his finger to the responding team and attempt to spit the face of PCpl Pastrano,” said Melloria.

Melloria also accused Bon of trying to grab a policeman’s firearm.

“Upon seeing it, PCpl Lood effect the arrest but suspect resisted the arrrest and his companion candidate Noel Hormachuelos and Atty Delambaca, husband of candidate Daisy Delambaca intervened and helped Toribio Bon to evade the arrest,” he added.

Bon said he only appeared to grab a policeman’s rifle after he defended himself when the cop struck him with the firearm.

Meanwhile, the police are also planning to file an obstruction of justice charge against Hormachuelos and Delambaca. (AD)